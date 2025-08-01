Clash of Lilliput Price (COL)
Clash of Lilliput (COL) is currently trading at 0.187637 USD with a market cap of $ 15.40M USD. COL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Clash of Lilliput to USD was $ -0.0241970104952685.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clash of Lilliput to USD was $ +0.1439328714.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clash of Lilliput to USD was $ -0.0014599096.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clash of Lilliput to USD was $ -0.07875713059759476.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0241970104952685
|-11.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1439328714
|+76.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014599096
|-0.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07875713059759476
|-29.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Clash of Lilliput: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.66%
-11.42%
+22.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An SLG game based on the scenario of a race of miniature people building a tribe to help their survival and prosperity in a dangerous world.
