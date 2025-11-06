ExchangeDEX+
The live Claynosaurz Strategy price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CNZSTRAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CNZSTRAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About CNZSTRAT

CNZSTRAT Price Info

What is CNZSTRAT

CNZSTRAT Tokenomics

CNZSTRAT Price Forecast

Claynosaurz Strategy Logo

Claynosaurz Strategy Price (CNZSTRAT)

Unlisted

1 CNZSTRAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00020771
$0.00020771$0.00020771
+5.00%1D
mexc
USD
Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:40:33 (UTC+8)

Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00188256
$ 0.00188256$ 0.00188256

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.41%

+5.02%

-20.93%

-20.93%

Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CNZSTRAT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CNZSTRAT's all-time high price is $ 0.00188256, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CNZSTRAT has changed by +0.41% over the past hour, +5.02% over 24 hours, and -20.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Market Information

$ 196.48K
$ 196.48K$ 196.48K

--
----

$ 196.48K
$ 196.48K$ 196.48K

945.92M
945.92M 945.92M

945,923,667.9440295
945,923,667.9440295 945,923,667.9440295

The current Market Cap of Claynosaurz Strategy is $ 196.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CNZSTRAT is 945.92M, with a total supply of 945923667.9440295. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.48K.

Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Claynosaurz Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Claynosaurz Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Claynosaurz Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Claynosaurz Strategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+5.02%
30 Days$ 0-55.39%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Claynosaurz Strategy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Claynosaurz Strategy.

Check the Claynosaurz Strategy price prediction now!

CNZSTRAT to Local Currencies

Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CNZSTRAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT)

How much is Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) worth today?
The live CNZSTRAT price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CNZSTRAT to USD price?
The current price of CNZSTRAT to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Claynosaurz Strategy?
The market cap for CNZSTRAT is $ 196.48K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CNZSTRAT?
The circulating supply of CNZSTRAT is 945.92M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CNZSTRAT?
CNZSTRAT achieved an ATH price of 0.00188256 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CNZSTRAT?
CNZSTRAT saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of CNZSTRAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CNZSTRAT is -- USD.
Will CNZSTRAT go higher this year?
CNZSTRAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CNZSTRAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Claynosaurz Strategy (CNZSTRAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

