The InfoFi platform that tokenizes YouTube KOLs' videos into tradable assets. What we are building: tokenize whitelisted YouTube clips so conviction can be traded and benefits flow to the people who create and grow attention. Lifecycle: Whitelist creator/channel → badge. Create token from a clip → set symbol, pick creator allocation (up to 50%), optional pre‑buy. List & discover on app.clipcoin.fun → Home/Rankings drive traffic. Trade & track via Token page (chart, trades, social). Earn & claim — 1% fee per trade splits: referrer earns 20% of referrals' trading fee; creator 5% of fees on their clips → claimable on‑chain. Benefit snapshots: Trader — earlier entries via social signals; low Base fees; portable liquidity. Creator — recurring fee share + allocation without launching a platform token. Referrer — simple link → compounding on‑chain accrual.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ClipCoin (CLIPCOIN) How much is ClipCoin (CLIPCOIN) worth today? The live CLIPCOIN price in USD is 0.00008518 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CLIPCOIN to USD price? $ 0.00008518 . Check out The current price of CLIPCOIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ClipCoin? The market cap for CLIPCOIN is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CLIPCOIN? The circulating supply of CLIPCOIN is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLIPCOIN? CLIPCOIN achieved an ATH price of 0.00016124 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLIPCOIN? CLIPCOIN saw an ATL price of 0.00008466 USD . What is the trading volume of CLIPCOIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLIPCOIN is -- USD . Will CLIPCOIN go higher this year? CLIPCOIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLIPCOIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

