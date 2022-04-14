Discover key insights into ClipCoin (CLIPCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ClipCoin (CLIPCOIN) Information

The InfoFi platform that tokenizes YouTube KOLs' videos into tradable assets.

What we are building: tokenize whitelisted YouTube clips so conviction can be traded and benefits flow to the people who create and grow attention.

Lifecycle: Whitelist creator/channel → badge. Create token from a clip → set symbol, pick creator allocation (up to 50%), optional pre‑buy. List & discover on app.clipcoin.fun → Home/Rankings drive traffic. Trade & track via Token page (chart, trades, social).

Earn & claim — 1% fee per trade splits: referrer earns 20% of referrals' trading fee; creator 5% of fees on their clips → claimable on‑chain.

Benefit snapshots: Trader — earlier entries via social signals; low Base fees; portable liquidity. Creator — recurring fee share + allocation without launching a platform token. Referrer — simple link → compounding on‑chain accrual.