Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.0033658 $ 0.0033658 $ 0.0033658 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.0033658$ 0.0033658 $ 0.0033658 All Time High $ 0.03295325$ 0.03295325 $ 0.03295325 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +8.32% Price Change (1D) +624.83% Price Change (7D) +335.10% Price Change (7D) +335.10%

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) real-time price is $0.00268102. Over the past 24 hours, CLIPPY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.0033658, showing active market volatility. CLIPPY's all-time high price is $ 0.03295325, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CLIPPY has changed by +8.32% over the past hour, +624.83% over 24 hours, and +335.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.83M$ 2.83M $ 2.83M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.83M$ 2.83M $ 2.83M Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,952,109.815033 999,952,109.815033 999,952,109.815033

The current Market Cap of Clippy PFP Cult is $ 2.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLIPPY is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999952109.815033. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.83M.