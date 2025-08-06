What is Clips (CLIPS)

$CLIPS is a Capture the Flag x Memetoken project that has also been described as Fomo3d x XEN x Million Dollar Homepage. The supply was provided to the community as a free mint that rocketed CLIPS into the top 3 mainnet gas guzzlers upon launch. Players use $CLIPS token to change a message on the website homepage, with a big prizepool to be won if the message is kept on the page for 7 days. There are also deflationary mechanics - each time the homepage message is overtaken, the $CLIPS used are burned.

