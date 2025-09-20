What is CLONES (CLONES)

World’s 1st Decentralized AI Training Platform where YOU create, own & trade the IP. Anything a human can do on a desktop can be captured as training data, tokenized & traded, enabling true liquid ownership of AI datasets powering computer-use agents. For the first time, you hold the tools to create value in the data economy, fueling the leap from thinking AI agents to doing AI agents—where you create the data they need to perform.

CLONES (CLONES) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CLONES (CLONES) How much is CLONES (CLONES) worth today? The live CLONES price in USD is 0.0032762 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CLONES to USD price? $ 0.0032762 . Check out The current price of CLONES to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CLONES? The market cap for CLONES is $ 3.19M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CLONES? The circulating supply of CLONES is 975.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLONES? CLONES achieved an ATH price of 0.00448057 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLONES? CLONES saw an ATL price of 0.00271052 USD . What is the trading volume of CLONES? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLONES is -- USD . Will CLONES go higher this year? CLONES might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLONES price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

