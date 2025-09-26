CloneX AI (CLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -1.35%

CloneX AI (CLX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CLX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CLX's all-time high price is $ 0.0307535, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CLX has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -1.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CloneX AI (CLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.76K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.96K Circulation Supply 24.05M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CloneX AI is $ 5.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLX is 24.05M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.96K.