CloudCoin Finance Price (CCFI)
CloudCoin Finance (CCFI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CCFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CCFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of CloudCoin Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CloudCoin Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CloudCoin Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CloudCoin Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CloudCoin Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is CloudCoin Finance (CCFI)? CloudCoin Finance is the next-generation cross-chain & multi-chain decentralized finance, market maker, trading, and liquidity provider DAO driven powered by CCFI Token CCFI is the native utility token that is used for: * Token payments, CloudCoin Finance has its own payment system that can be added to any website. * Running validator nodes on the network via staking CCFI tokens. * The project's strong business cases including IoT, AI, and Green Energy powered by Hydrogen. * Used for governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated. CCFI features include: * Governance * Launchpad * Staking * Liquidity Providing * Farming * NFT Marketplace * Bridges to over 18 blockchains NULS, ETH, HECO, OKC, ONE, Polygon, KCC, TRON, CRO, AVAX, AETH, FTM, Metis, IoTex, Optimism, Klaytn, ENULS, KavaEVM, with more will be added, meaning that the tokens can be swapped with very low fees between blockchains * RaidaPay App * CCFI Launchpad App How Many CCFI Tokens Are There in Circulation? CCFI launched its main net on the 1st of August, 2021 with 1,428,160,512 CCFI tokens created at Genesis. The supply is fixed, it will never be increased, there are no transaction fees, and plans for burning. The swaps of tokens between the blockchains are done within the total fixed supply of 1,428,160,512 CCFI tokens. Who Are the Founders of CloudCoin Finance? CloudCoin Finance is supported by a team of 10 tech, and non-tech professionals based in Germany, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, and Romania. Where Can I Buy CloudCoin Finance (CCFI)? CCFI is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with cryptocurrency and USDT pairs currently available.
