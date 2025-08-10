CloutContracts Price (CCS)
CloutContracts (CCS) is currently trading at 1.049 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CCS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CCS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CCS price information.
During today, the price change of CloutContracts to USD was $ +0.00463141.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CloutContracts to USD was $ +0.4234402841.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CloutContracts to USD was $ +0.5261085366.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CloutContracts to USD was $ +0.4037176840020607.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00463141
|+0.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4234402841
|+40.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5261085366
|+50.15%
|90 Days
|$ +0.4037176840020607
|+62.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of CloutContracts: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
+0.44%
+21.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CloutContracts is the token behind a smart contracts platform for influencers and creators. It wants to be part of a high speed rollup layer that powers the next generation of blockchain developers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of CloutContracts (CCS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CCS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CCS to VND
₫27,604.435
|1 CCS to AUD
A$1.60497
|1 CCS to GBP
￡0.77626
|1 CCS to EUR
€0.89165
|1 CCS to USD
$1.049
|1 CCS to MYR
RM4.44776
|1 CCS to TRY
₺42.78871
|1 CCS to JPY
¥154.203
|1 CCS to ARS
ARS$1,389.4005
|1 CCS to RUB
₽83.63677
|1 CCS to INR
₹92.01828
|1 CCS to IDR
Rp16,919.35247
|1 CCS to KRW
₩1,456.93512
|1 CCS to PHP
₱59.53075
|1 CCS to EGP
￡E.50.53033
|1 CCS to BRL
R$5.69607
|1 CCS to CAD
C$1.43713
|1 CCS to BDT
৳127.28566
|1 CCS to NGN
₦1,606.42811
|1 CCS to UAH
₴43.33419
|1 CCS to VES
Bs134.272
|1 CCS to CLP
$1,016.481
|1 CCS to PKR
Rs297.24464
|1 CCS to KZT
₸566.10334
|1 CCS to THB
฿33.58898
|1 CCS to TWD
NT$31.3651
|1 CCS to AED
د.إ3.84983
|1 CCS to CHF
Fr0.8392
|1 CCS to HKD
HK$8.22416
|1 CCS to MAD
.د.م9.48296
|1 CCS to MXN
$19.47993
|1 CCS to PLN
zł3.81836
|1 CCS to RON
лв4.56315
|1 CCS to SEK
kr10.03893
|1 CCS to BGN
лв1.75183
|1 CCS to HUF
Ft355.94668
|1 CCS to CZK
Kč22.00802
|1 CCS to KWD
د.ك0.317847
|1 CCS to ILS
₪3.59807