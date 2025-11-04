CLU is an art-driven memecoin that reflects actions and emotions through high-quality illustrations, GIFs, and funny short videos. The goal is to create a solid and entertaining IP. It is based on a disoriented character with a funny face.

The IP is divided into the following phases:

Illustrations that indicate an action or feeling of the character. GIFs: Focused on fun and virality, with a unique touch of drawings. Short videos to attract the masses on TikTok and Instagram.

In summary: A brand driven by minimalist art and a unique, disoriented character who just wants to have fun.