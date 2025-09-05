Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token (CAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03455988 $ 0.03455988 $ 0.03455988 24H Low $ 0.03563298 $ 0.03563298 $ 0.03563298 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03455988$ 0.03455988 $ 0.03455988 24H High $ 0.03563298$ 0.03563298 $ 0.03563298 All Time High $ 9.54$ 9.54 $ 9.54 Lowest Price $ 0.03346752$ 0.03346752 $ 0.03346752 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -1.78% Price Change (7D) -1.10% Price Change (7D) -1.10%

Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token (CAI) real-time price is $0.03457845. Over the past 24 hours, CAI traded between a low of $ 0.03455988 and a high of $ 0.03563298, showing active market volatility. CAI's all-time high price is $ 9.54, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03346752.

In terms of short-term performance, CAI has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -1.78% over 24 hours, and -1.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token (CAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.75K$ 49.75K $ 49.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 172.89K$ 172.89K $ 172.89K Circulation Supply 1.44M 1.44M 1.44M Total Supply 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0 5,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token is $ 49.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAI is 1.44M, with a total supply of 5000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.89K.