Decentralized AI: Super Swarm of Models. Fine-tuning is the core of our Decentralized AI Super Swarm! We're building a decentralized AI ecosystem where a super swarm of specialized, smaller models collaborates to perform complex tasks, coordinated through a community-driven, modular architecture and governed by DAOs that manage LLM weights. This approach sidesteps the resource-intensive, monolithic LLMs of centralized giants, offering asymmetric advantages in efficiency, innovation, and community engagement.
A "super swarm" refers to a decentralized network of AI models, each specialized for specific tasks or domains, that collaborate to perform complex, multi-step tasks. Unlike a single, general-purpose LLM (e.g., GPT-4), which handles diverse tasks within one model, a super swarm distributes intelligence across many smaller models, coordinated through a decentralized protocol. This mimics biological swarms (e.g., ant colonies), where simple agents collectively achieve sophisticated outcomes. Users & creators fine-tune models or contribute datasets, earning rewards for their work — think data curation, model training, or testing.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLSTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
