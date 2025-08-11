More About CLUTCH

Clutch Price (CLUTCH)

Clutch (CLUTCH) Live Price Chart

$4.4
$4.4$4.4
+12.30%1D
USD

Price of Clutch (CLUTCH) Today

Clutch (CLUTCH) is currently trading at 4.4 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CLUTCH to USD price is updated in real-time.

Clutch Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+12.21%
Clutch 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Clutch (CLUTCH) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Clutch to USD was $ +0.479118.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clutch to USD was $ +2.3169806000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clutch to USD was $ -2.5557642000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clutch to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.479118+12.21%
30 Days$ +2.3169806000+52.66%
60 Days$ -2.5557642000-58.08%
90 Days$ 0--

Clutch (CLUTCH) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Clutch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.9
$ 3.9$ 3.9

$ 4.54
$ 4.54$ 4.54

$ 54.55
$ 54.55$ 54.55

-0.36%

+12.21%

+10.76%

Clutch (CLUTCH) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Clutch (CLUTCH)

Clutch (CLUTCH) Resource

Clutch (CLUTCH) Tokenomics

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLUTCH to Local Currencies

1 CLUTCH to VND
115,786
1 CLUTCH to AUD
A$6.732
1 CLUTCH to GBP
3.256
1 CLUTCH to EUR
3.74
1 CLUTCH to USD
$4.4
1 CLUTCH to MYR
RM18.612
1 CLUTCH to TRY
179.212
1 CLUTCH to JPY
¥646.8
1 CLUTCH to ARS
ARS$5,820.1
1 CLUTCH to RUB
350.284
1 CLUTCH to INR
385.044
1 CLUTCH to IDR
Rp70,967.732
1 CLUTCH to KRW
6,102.624
1 CLUTCH to PHP
250.8
1 CLUTCH to EGP
￡E.211.596
1 CLUTCH to BRL
R$23.892
1 CLUTCH to CAD
C$6.028
1 CLUTCH to BDT
533.896
1 CLUTCH to NGN
6,738.116
1 CLUTCH to UAH
181.808
1 CLUTCH to VES
Bs572
1 CLUTCH to CLP
$4,250.4
1 CLUTCH to PKR
Rs1,247.136
1 CLUTCH to KZT
2,374.504
1 CLUTCH to THB
฿142.208
1 CLUTCH to TWD
NT$131.384
1 CLUTCH to AED
د.إ16.148
1 CLUTCH to CHF
Fr3.52
1 CLUTCH to HKD
HK$34.496
1 CLUTCH to MAD
.د.م39.776
1 CLUTCH to MXN
$81.708
1 CLUTCH to PLN
15.972
1 CLUTCH to RON
лв19.096
1 CLUTCH to SEK
kr42.02
1 CLUTCH to BGN
лв7.348
1 CLUTCH to HUF
Ft1,490.5
1 CLUTCH to CZK
92.048
1 CLUTCH to KWD
د.ك1.342
1 CLUTCH to ILS
15.092