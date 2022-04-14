Discover key insights into Coach Bucko (BUCKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Coach Bucko (BUCKO) Information

Coach Bucko is an AI Fantasy Football Expert built to help you:

Nail your draft with the help of deep AI intel

React to X sentiment in real-time

Get blunt, actionable fantasy advice

Dominate your league and hoist the trophy

Coach Bucko is an AI Fantasy Football Expert living in your pocket and available all the time to help you manage your squad and bring home the W.

Launched on CreatorBid and powered by ChatGPT, X API, Bittensor and one madman fantasy guru.