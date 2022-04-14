Coach Bucko (BUCKO) Tokenomics
Coach Bucko is an AI Fantasy Football Expert built to help you:
- Nail your draft with the help of deep AI intel
- React to X sentiment in real-time
- Get blunt, actionable fantasy advice
- Dominate your league and hoist the trophy
Coach Bucko is an AI Fantasy Football Expert living in your pocket and available all the time to help you manage your squad and bring home the W.
Launched on CreatorBid and powered by ChatGPT, X API, Bittensor and one madman fantasy guru.
Coach Bucko (BUCKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coach Bucko (BUCKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUCKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUCKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.