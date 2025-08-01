What is COAL (COAL)

COAL is the first-ever proof-of-work meme coin on the Solana blockchain, designed with fairness and decentralization at its core. It launched without any pre-mine or team allocation, giving everyone an equal opportunity from day one. You can mine COAL using the official coal-cli or by joining one of the community-operated mining pools. COAL supports merged mining with the ORE cryptocurrency, leveraging the CPU-friendly Drillx algorithm - making it accessible to anyone with a home computer or laptop. At the heart of COAL is The Minechain, a gamified resource and crafting system. Players can gather on-chain resources like ORE, WOOD, and INGOT, which can be combined to craft tradeable tools for mining. These tools enhance the mining experience, blending blockchain technology with idle-game-like mechanics.

