Coby is a unique, community-driven meme token originally created on Pumpfun and now flourishing on the Solana blockchain. After the original developer sold and exited, the Coby token has been embraced and revitalized by a passionate community that now leads its development and direction. Coby stands out as a distinct and original character—neither a dog nor a cat—who is insanely cute, friendly, and represents inclusivity and positivity. With its strong and dedicated community, Coby is more than just a meme token; it’s a symbol of collective creativity and decentralized collaboration, aiming to create a fun and engaging ecosystem on Solana.

