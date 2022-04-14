coby (COBY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into coby (COBY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

coby (COBY) Information
Coby is a unique, community-driven meme token originally created on Pumpfun and now flourishing on the Solana blockchain. After the original developer sold and exited, the Coby token has been embraced and revitalized by a passionate community that now leads its development and direction. Coby stands out as a distinct and original character—neither a dog nor a cat—who is insanely cute, friendly, and represents inclusivity and positivity. With its strong and dedicated community, Coby is more than just a meme token; it's a symbol of collective creativity and decentralized collaboration, aiming to create a fun and engaging ecosystem on Solana.

coby (COBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 176.18K
Total Supply: $ 999.49M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.49M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 176.18K
All-Time High: $ 0.01995878
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00017588

coby (COBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of coby (COBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of COBY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COBY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

