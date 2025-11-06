What is COCK (COCK)

CockMillion (CTO) – The Chicken That Rules the Coop on Solana CockMillion is a Solana-based meme token that brings the spirit of the chicken to the blockchain. Built on speed, community, and humor, CTO celebrates the humble chicken as a symbol of persistence, adaptability, and growth. Just like a chicken scratching its way to success, CockMillion represents the journey from small beginnings to soaring heights in the crypto world. What makes CockMillion unique is its blend of meme culture with utility-driven community growth. While many tokens stop at the joke, CTO takes the chicken theme to new heights by: • Farm-to-Blockchain Concept: Inspired by the idea of chickens multiplying quickly, CockMillion highlights fast community expansion and token adoption. • Scarcity with Humor: Like the golden egg everyone wants, CTO positions itself as a limited-supply, high-demand asset. • Community-First Hatchery: The flock is the power. Holders are seen as part of the chicken coop—where unity, memes, and collective growth create unstoppable momentum. • Unique Identity: While dogs and frogs dominate memecoins, CTO stands out by giving the chicken its rightful place in the meme-verse—a creature underestimated but essential to life everywhere.

COCK (COCK) Resource Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About COCK (COCK) How much is COCK (COCK) worth today? The live COCK price in USD is 0.00002809 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current COCK to USD price? $ 0.00002809 . Check out The current price of COCK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of COCK? The market cap for COCK is $ 28.07K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of COCK? The circulating supply of COCK is 999.90M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COCK? COCK achieved an ATH price of 0.00057496 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COCK? COCK saw an ATL price of 0.00001966 USD . What is the trading volume of COCK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COCK is -- USD . Will COCK go higher this year? COCK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COCK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

