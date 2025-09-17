CockMillions Price (COCK CTO)
+0.80%
+60.02%
--
--
CockMillions (COCK CTO) real-time price is $0.00044092. Over the past 24 hours, COCK CTO traded between a low of $ 0.00018532 and a high of $ 0.00057496, showing active market volatility. COCK CTO's all-time high price is $ 0.00057496, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00018532.
In terms of short-term performance, COCK CTO has changed by +0.80% over the past hour, +60.02% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of CockMillions is $ 440.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCK CTO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 440.97K.
During today, the price change of CockMillions to USD was $ +0.00016538.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CockMillions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CockMillions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CockMillions to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016538
|+60.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
CockMillion (CTO) – The Chicken That Rules the Coop on Solana CockMillion is a Solana-based meme token that brings the spirit of the chicken to the blockchain. Built on speed, community, and humor, CTO celebrates the humble chicken as a symbol of persistence, adaptability, and growth. Just like a chicken scratching its way to success, CockMillion represents the journey from small beginnings to soaring heights in the crypto world. What makes CockMillion unique is its blend of meme culture with utility-driven community growth. While many tokens stop at the joke, CTO takes the chicken theme to new heights by: • Farm-to-Blockchain Concept: Inspired by the idea of chickens multiplying quickly, CockMillion highlights fast community expansion and token adoption. • Scarcity with Humor: Like the golden egg everyone wants, CTO positions itself as a limited-supply, high-demand asset. • Community-First Hatchery: The flock is the power. Holders are seen as part of the chicken coop—where unity, memes, and collective growth create unstoppable momentum. • Unique Identity: While dogs and frogs dominate memecoins, CTO stands out by giving the chicken its rightful place in the meme-verse—a creature underestimated but essential to life everywhere.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.