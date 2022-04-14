CockMillions (COCK CTO) Tokenomics
CockMillion (CTO) – The Chicken That Rules the Coop on Solana
CockMillion is a Solana-based meme token that brings the spirit of the chicken to the blockchain. Built on speed, community, and humor, CTO celebrates the humble chicken as a symbol of persistence, adaptability, and growth. Just like a chicken scratching its way to success, CockMillion represents the journey from small beginnings to soaring heights in the crypto world.
What makes CockMillion unique is its blend of meme culture with utility-driven community growth. While many tokens stop at the joke, CTO takes the chicken theme to new heights by: • Farm-to-Blockchain Concept: Inspired by the idea of chickens multiplying quickly, CockMillion highlights fast community expansion and token adoption. • Scarcity with Humor: Like the golden egg everyone wants, CTO positions itself as a limited-supply, high-demand asset. • Community-First Hatchery: The flock is the power. Holders are seen as part of the chicken coop—where unity, memes, and collective growth create unstoppable momentum. • Unique Identity: While dogs and frogs dominate memecoins, CTO stands out by giving the chicken its rightful place in the meme-verse—a creature underestimated but essential to life everywhere.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CockMillions (COCK CTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of CockMillions (COCK CTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COCK CTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COCK CTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
COCK CTO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.