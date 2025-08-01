More About CDX

Cod3x Logo

Cod3x Price (CDX)

Cod3x (CDX) Live Price Chart

$0.099119
$0.099119$0.099119
-8.70%1D
USD

Price of Cod3x (CDX) Today

Cod3x (CDX) is currently trading at 0.099119 USD with a market cap of $ 5.14M USD. CDX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cod3x Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-8.74%
Cod3x 24-hour price change
51.89M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDX price information.

Cod3x (CDX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ -0.00949394351351731.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.3146242038.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.3572595577.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.078165533146847666.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00949394351351731-8.74%
30 Days$ +0.3146242038+317.42%
60 Days$ +0.3572595577+360.43%
90 Days$ +0.078165533146847666+373.04%

Cod3x (CDX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Cod3x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.097956
$ 0.097956$ 0.097956

$ 0.108662
$ 0.108662$ 0.108662

$ 0.251359
$ 0.251359$ 0.251359

-0.14%

-8.74%

+43.06%

Cod3x (CDX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.14M
$ 5.14M$ 5.14M

--
----

51.89M
51.89M 51.89M

What is Cod3x (CDX)

Cod3x is an AI framework created in 2023 which powers more than 400,000 AI agents. With the new Cod3x Create app, this framework can be used by anyone to create financial and social AI agents in seconds with no code or technical skills required. Users can stake the CDX token to increase their agent's capabilities, including increased trade frequency and premium data access. On launch, staking CDX will give access to alpha features.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market.

Cod3x (CDX) Resource

Cod3x (CDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cod3x (CDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cod3x (CDX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CDX to Local Currencies

1 CDX to VND
2,608.316485
1 CDX to AUD
A$0.15363445
1 CDX to GBP
0.07433925
1 CDX to EUR
0.08623353
1 CDX to USD
$0.099119
1 CDX to MYR
RM0.42323813
1 CDX to TRY
4.03017854
1 CDX to JPY
¥14.86785
1 CDX to ARS
ARS$135.96549706
1 CDX to RUB
8.0385509
1 CDX to INR
8.65804465
1 CDX to IDR
Rp1,624.90137936
1 CDX to KRW
138.82210664
1 CDX to PHP
5.7687258
1 CDX to EGP
￡E.4.81420983
1 CDX to BRL
R$0.5550664
1 CDX to CAD
C$0.13678422
1 CDX to BDT
12.11035942
1 CDX to NGN
151.78984541
1 CDX to UAH
4.13227111
1 CDX to VES
Bs12.191637
1 CDX to CLP
$96.442787
1 CDX to PKR
Rs28.10221888
1 CDX to KZT
53.89793863
1 CDX to THB
฿3.25011201
1 CDX to TWD
NT$2.96663167
1 CDX to AED
د.إ0.36376673
1 CDX to CHF
Fr0.08028639
1 CDX to HKD
HK$0.77709296
1 CDX to MAD
.د.م0.90396528
1 CDX to MXN
$1.87037553
1 CDX to PLN
0.36971387
1 CDX to RON
лв0.43909717
1 CDX to SEK
kr0.96938382
1 CDX to BGN
лв0.16949349
1 CDX to HUF
Ft34.66885263
1 CDX to CZK
2.13006731
1 CDX to KWD
د.ك0.030330414
1 CDX to ILS
0.33601341