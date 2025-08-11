What is Cod3x USD (CDXUSD)

cdxUSD presents a unique implementation of features from the industry's leading Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) platforms, aggregated into a new DeFi primitive that addresses assessed fl aws and optimizes for user safety and reduced protocol risk. The stablecoin features structural risk mitigations that reinforce its security and enable it to scale yields organically alongside the system. Cod3x cdxUSD is planned to be available on various EVM chains in the form of an ERC20 Token. Cod3x is able to create and manage Facilitators, whereby each Facilitator is associated with a strategy that can autonomously mint and burn cdxUSD tokens. The design allows for flexibility and upgradability on how cdxUSD is minted, while isolating risk.

Cod3x USD (CDXUSD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cod3x USD (CDXUSD) Tokenomics

