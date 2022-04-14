Cod3x (CDX) Information

Cod3x is an AI framework created in 2023 which powers more than 400,000 AI agents. With the new Cod3x Create app, this framework can be used by anyone to create financial and social AI agents in seconds with no code or technical skills required.

Users can stake the CDX token to increase their agent's capabilities, including increased trade frequency and premium data access. On launch, staking CDX will give access to alpha features.