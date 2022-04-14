CodEase (CODON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CodEase (CODON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CodEase (CODON) Information CodEase is a no-code, AI-powered platform that simplifies the process of building Chrome extensions. Users describe desired functionality in plain English, and CodEase generates fully functional, multi-file extensions using automated code synthesis and sandboxed testing. A built-in playground allows users to interact with and test their extensions directly within the platform before exporting. Designed for developers, crypto traders, and non-technical builders, CodEase streamlines the prototyping and deployment of browser-based automation tools. Official Website: https://www.codease.pro

CodEase (CODON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CodEase (CODON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.72K $ 29.72K $ 29.72K Total Supply: $ 999.82M $ 999.82M $ 999.82M Circulating Supply: $ 953.95M $ 953.95M $ 953.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.15K $ 31.15K $ 31.15K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about CodEase (CODON) price

CodEase (CODON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CodEase (CODON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CODON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CODON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

