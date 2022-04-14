Codec Flow (CODEC) Tokenomics
CodecFlow is an on-demand cloud desktop platform for AI agents, powered by MCP and TEE. It lets agents run tasks like automating legacy apps, trading, or managing online stores with full OS-level access. Developers can launch Windows, macOS, or Linux machines instantly via API. It supports secure data sharing, works with any AI model, and offers clean SDKs and a robust API for full control. CodecFlow also ensures safe execution through secure, isolated environments, making it ideal for complex and sensitive workflows.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CODEC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CODEC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
