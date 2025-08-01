Coded Price (CODED)
Coded (CODED) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 30.20K USD. CODED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CODED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CODED price information.
During today, the price change of Coded to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coded to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coded to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coded to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coded: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.71%
-12.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coded is a memecoin on Solana blockchain. The ticker 'Coded' is one of the most used phrases in the crypto community. The meme is a cat with sunglasses behind a laptop appearing to be coding with green code as background. The ticker is massively memable as everything and every message can be seen as coded. The phrase 'It's coded' is already used massively by the coded community and can be seen everywhere on X.
