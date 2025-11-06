Coded for millions (CODED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00003677 24H Low $ 0.00004034 24H High All Time High $ 0.00066969 Lowest Price $ 0.00003677 Price Change (1H) +0.64% Price Change (1D) -7.36% Price Change (7D) -41.14%

Coded for millions (CODED) real-time price is $0.00003718. Over the past 24 hours, CODED traded between a low of $ 0.00003677 and a high of $ 0.00004034, showing active market volatility. CODED's all-time high price is $ 0.00066969, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003677.

In terms of short-term performance, CODED has changed by +0.64% over the past hour, -7.36% over 24 hours, and -41.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Coded for millions (CODED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.18K Volume (24H) ---- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.18K Circulation Supply 999.84M Total Supply 999,842,596.261205

The current Market Cap of Coded for millions is $ 37.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CODED is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999842596.261205. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.18K.