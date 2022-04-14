COFFEE (COFE) Information

the project is just about meme on Ton blockchain (it is the first pre-sale meme token on Ton combining meme, gamification and defi together, launch in March 2024)

At this moment, the community is stablized at 2000+, liquidity pool at major dex is around $900k (LP farming reward more than $500k in total). The treasury has fund over $1m.

the project is series winner of Open League Competition (run by Ton foundation) and GemSquads battle (run by ston.fi, the major dex on Ton) with rewards more than $350k in total.