coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) Information CoffeeCoin is a pioneering Web3 project that unites coffee enthusiasts and crypto innovators, creating a vibrant ecosystem where coffee and blockchain technology converge. By bridging on-chain and off-chain experiences, CoffeeCoin connects coffee lovers with exceptional brands, shops, and producers worldwide. The project empowers consumers and businesses through decentralized solutions, fostering a global community passionate about quality coffee and the transformative potential of cryptocurrency. Official Website: https://www.coffeecoinlabs.com Buy COFFEECOIN Now!

coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 102.15K $ 102.15K $ 102.15K Total Supply: $ 999.75M $ 999.75M $ 999.75M Circulating Supply: $ 944.65M $ 944.65M $ 944.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 108.11K $ 108.11K $ 108.11K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010813 $ 0.00010813 $ 0.00010813 Learn more about coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) price

coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COFFEECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COFFEECOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COFFEECOIN's tokenomics, explore COFFEECOIN token's live price!

COFFEECOIN Price Prediction Want to know where COFFEECOIN might be heading? Our COFFEECOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See COFFEECOIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!