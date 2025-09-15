What is Cofinex (CNX)

Cofinex (Minos Blockchain s.r.o ), a leading fintech company, is regulated by The CNB Czech Republic. With over 115,000+ users, Cofinex is claimed to be a trusted and secure crypto asset exchange application across the world. Headquartered in Singapore, with branch offices in the USA, UK, India, Czech Republic and Thailand, their operations are already running in South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other APAC countries. Cofinex Exchange offers its users an easy and secure platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, CNX, and over 670+ crypto assets.

Cofinex (CNX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cofinex (CNX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CNX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cofinex (CNX) How much is Cofinex (CNX) worth today? The live CNX price in USD is 0.201968 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CNX to USD price? $ 0.201968 . Check out The current price of CNX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Cofinex? The market cap for CNX is $ 13.13M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CNX? The circulating supply of CNX is 65.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CNX? CNX achieved an ATH price of 0.203083 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CNX? CNX saw an ATL price of 0.201066 USD . What is the trading volume of CNX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CNX is -- USD . Will CNX go higher this year? CNX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CNX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

