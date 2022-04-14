Cofinex (CNX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cofinex (CNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cofinex (CNX) Information Cofinex (Minos Blockchain s.r.o ), a leading fintech company, is regulated by The CNB Czech Republic. With over 115,000+ users, Cofinex is claimed to be a trusted and secure crypto asset exchange application across the world. Headquartered in Singapore, with branch offices in the USA, UK, India, Czech Republic and Thailand, their operations are already running in South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other APAC countries. Cofinex Exchange offers its users an easy and secure platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, CNX, and over 670+ crypto assets. Official Website: https://www.cofinex.io/ Buy CNX Now!

Cofinex (CNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cofinex (CNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.16M $ 13.16M $ 13.16M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 65.00M $ 65.00M $ 65.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.21M $ 101.21M $ 101.21M All-Time High: $ 0.203083 $ 0.203083 $ 0.203083 All-Time Low: $ 0.201592 $ 0.201592 $ 0.201592 Current Price: $ 0.202586 $ 0.202586 $ 0.202586 Learn more about Cofinex (CNX) price

Cofinex (CNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cofinex (CNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CNX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CNX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CNX's tokenomics, explore CNX token's live price!

CNX Price Prediction Want to know where CNX might be heading? Our CNX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CNX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!