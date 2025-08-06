Cogent SOL Price (CGNTSOL)
Cogent SOL (CGNTSOL) is currently trading at 239.19 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CGNTSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CGNTSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CGNTSOL price information.
During today, the price change of Cogent SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cogent SOL to USD was $ +78.9121296600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cogent SOL to USD was $ +84.5435951010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cogent SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +78.9121296600
|+32.99%
|60 Days
|$ +84.5435951010
|+35.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cogent SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cgntSOL is a tokenized representation of a stake account delegated to the Cogent Crypto validator. It uses the audited spl stakepool program (https://spl.solana.com/stake-pool) to implement this representation. After each epoch, cgntSOL’s underlying stake accounts increase in value and subsequently the amount of SOL each cgntSOL represents increases. With tokenized stake accounts, e.g. cgntSOL, you can use almost any Solana program while holding onto an asset that is increasing value relative to SOL.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cogent SOL (CGNTSOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CGNTSOL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CGNTSOL to VND
₫6,294,284.85
|1 CGNTSOL to AUD
A$368.3526
|1 CGNTSOL to GBP
￡179.3925
|1 CGNTSOL to EUR
€205.7034
|1 CGNTSOL to USD
$239.19
|1 CGNTSOL to MYR
RM1,009.3818
|1 CGNTSOL to TRY
₺9,730.2492
|1 CGNTSOL to JPY
¥35,160.93
|1 CGNTSOL to ARS
ARS$320,198.8692
|1 CGNTSOL to RUB
₽19,135.2
|1 CGNTSOL to INR
₹20,993.7063
|1 CGNTSOL to IDR
Rp3,921,146.9136
|1 CGNTSOL to KRW
₩332,670.2358
|1 CGNTSOL to PHP
₱13,758.2088
|1 CGNTSOL to EGP
￡E.11,576.796
|1 CGNTSOL to BRL
R$1,315.545
|1 CGNTSOL to CAD
C$327.6903
|1 CGNTSOL to BDT
৳29,169.2205
|1 CGNTSOL to NGN
₦365,733.4695
|1 CGNTSOL to UAH
₴9,974.223
|1 CGNTSOL to VES
Bs30,137.94
|1 CGNTSOL to CLP
$231,057.54
|1 CGNTSOL to PKR
Rs67,757.7432
|1 CGNTSOL to KZT
₸128,665.0848
|1 CGNTSOL to THB
฿7,740.1884
|1 CGNTSOL to TWD
NT$7,170.9162
|1 CGNTSOL to AED
د.إ877.8273
|1 CGNTSOL to CHF
Fr191.352
|1 CGNTSOL to HKD
HK$1,875.2496
|1 CGNTSOL to MAD
.د.م2,176.629
|1 CGNTSOL to MXN
$4,477.6368
|1 CGNTSOL to PLN
zł882.6111
|1 CGNTSOL to RON
лв1,047.6522
|1 CGNTSOL to SEK
kr2,312.9673
|1 CGNTSOL to BGN
лв401.8392
|1 CGNTSOL to HUF
Ft82,250.2653
|1 CGNTSOL to CZK
Kč5,080.3956
|1 CGNTSOL to KWD
د.ك72.95295
|1 CGNTSOL to ILS
₪822.8136