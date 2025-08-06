What is Cogent SOL (CGNTSOL)

cgntSOL is a tokenized representation of a stake account delegated to the Cogent Crypto validator. It uses the audited spl stakepool program (https://spl.solana.com/stake-pool) to implement this representation. After each epoch, cgntSOL’s underlying stake accounts increase in value and subsequently the amount of SOL each cgntSOL represents increases. With tokenized stake accounts, e.g. cgntSOL, you can use almost any Solana program while holding onto an asset that is increasing value relative to SOL.

Cogent SOL (CGNTSOL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cogent SOL (CGNTSOL) Tokenomics

