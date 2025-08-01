Cogito Finance Price (CGV)
Cogito Finance (CGV) is currently trading at 0.00585618 USD with a market cap of $ 605.80K USD. CGV to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Cogito Finance to USD was $ -0.000208914900327151.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cogito Finance to USD was $ -0.0003561523.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cogito Finance to USD was $ -0.0008343773.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cogito Finance to USD was $ -0.001826168752726378.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000208914900327151
|-3.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003561523
|-6.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008343773
|-14.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001826168752726378
|-23.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cogito Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.45%
-3.44%
-4.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cogito Finance provides institutional-grade investment products by bringing fixed-income assets and equities onchain. Through tokenization, Cogito addresses challenges in DeFi, such as unsustainable yield farming, credit risk, and regulatory uncertainty. As a SingularityNET ecosystem partner, they leverage Ben Goertzel's expertise to implement Artificial Intelligence in their processes, including portfolio management.
