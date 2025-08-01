Coin Price (COINS)
Coin (COINS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 119.41K USD. COINS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COINS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COINS price information.
During today, the price change of Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-30.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-30.69%
+13.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Reserve Coin Series is a set of tokens built on the Solana blockchain that replicate the U.S. dollar currency system. These tokens come in familiar amounts like Coin, Penny, Nickel, Dime, Quarter, $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100. The Reserve Bank app, created by The Reserve Bank, LLC, is a mobile finance app that helps users manage their money easily. It provides a secured credit card linked to a crypto wallet, and it automatically pays off the credit card balance after each use with crypto. Users can buy Reserve Coin tokens and swap other Solana tokens within the app. This makes it simple to convert crypto into regular money to pay the credit card. The app also offers virtual credit cards that work with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, making payments fast, easy, and secure.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Coin (COINS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COINS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COINS to VND
₫--
|1 COINS to AUD
A$--
|1 COINS to GBP
￡--
|1 COINS to EUR
€--
|1 COINS to USD
$--
|1 COINS to MYR
RM--
|1 COINS to TRY
₺--
|1 COINS to JPY
¥--
|1 COINS to ARS
ARS$--
|1 COINS to RUB
₽--
|1 COINS to INR
₹--
|1 COINS to IDR
Rp--
|1 COINS to KRW
₩--
|1 COINS to PHP
₱--
|1 COINS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 COINS to BRL
R$--
|1 COINS to CAD
C$--
|1 COINS to BDT
৳--
|1 COINS to NGN
₦--
|1 COINS to UAH
₴--
|1 COINS to VES
Bs--
|1 COINS to CLP
$--
|1 COINS to PKR
Rs--
|1 COINS to KZT
₸--
|1 COINS to THB
฿--
|1 COINS to TWD
NT$--
|1 COINS to AED
د.إ--
|1 COINS to CHF
Fr--
|1 COINS to HKD
HK$--
|1 COINS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 COINS to MXN
$--
|1 COINS to PLN
zł--
|1 COINS to RON
лв--
|1 COINS to SEK
kr--
|1 COINS to BGN
лв--
|1 COINS to HUF
Ft--
|1 COINS to CZK
Kč--
|1 COINS to KWD
د.ك--
|1 COINS to ILS
₪--