Coin on Solana (COIN) Tokenomics
Coin on Solana (COIN) Information
$COIN is a decentralized digital currency project positioned as a community-driven, anti-establishment movement rather than a traditional financial asset. The core purpose of the project is to challenge and disintermediate established financial systems and "middlemen." Its ethos is rooted in decentralization, operating without a formal corporate structure, board of directors, or IPO process, suggesting a community-owned and governed model.
The project's function appears to be that of a "memecoin," where its value and utility are derived from community sentiment, collective action, and viral marketing. The $COIN token serves as a symbol of participation in this "hostile takeover" of conventional finance, making it primarily a speculative asset for individuals who align with its disruptive and decentralized ideology.
Coin on Solana (COIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coin on Solana (COIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Coin on Solana (COIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coin on Solana (COIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COIN's tokenomics, explore COIN token's live price!
COIN Price Prediction
Want to know where COIN might be heading? Our COIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.