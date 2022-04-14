Coin6900 (COIN) Tokenomics
Coin6900 - An onchain manifestation of Coinbase on the Base network. Attracting investors onchain and promoting investor awareness. First and foremost we are a meme token but aim to be more than this and asist new crypto enthusiasts onto the base chain and provide a safe place for investment. We aspire to develop the project so that the Coin6900 token has utility via being able to use it as a currency to buy merchandise and other things related to Coinbase itself.
Understanding the tokenomics of Coin6900 (COIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
