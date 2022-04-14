Coin6900 (COIN) Information

Coin6900 - An onchain manifestation of Coinbase on the Base network. Attracting investors onchain and promoting investor awareness. First and foremost we are a meme token but aim to be more than this and asist new crypto enthusiasts onto the base chain and provide a safe place for investment. We aspire to develop the project so that the Coin6900 token has utility via being able to use it as a currency to buy merchandise and other things related to Coinbase itself.