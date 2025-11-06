coinage (COINAGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00200676 $ 0.00200676 $ 0.00200676 24H Low $ 0.00274404 $ 0.00274404 $ 0.00274404 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00200676$ 0.00200676 $ 0.00200676 24H High $ 0.00274404$ 0.00274404 $ 0.00274404 All Time High $ 0.01197817$ 0.01197817 $ 0.01197817 Lowest Price $ 0.00166655$ 0.00166655 $ 0.00166655 Price Change (1H) -0.29% Price Change (1D) -4.42% Price Change (7D) -15.95% Price Change (7D) -15.95%

coinage (COINAGE) real-time price is $0.00203833. Over the past 24 hours, COINAGE traded between a low of $ 0.00200676 and a high of $ 0.00274404, showing active market volatility. COINAGE's all-time high price is $ 0.01197817, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00166655.

In terms of short-term performance, COINAGE has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, -4.42% over 24 hours, and -15.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

coinage (COINAGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of coinage is $ 2.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COINAGE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.04M.