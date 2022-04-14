Coinary (CYT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coinary (CYT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Coinary (CYT) Information Coinary Token is the In-game currency for Dragonary - The Game Official Website: https://dragonary.com/cyt/ Buy CYT Now!

Coinary (CYT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coinary (CYT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 137.55K $ 137.55K $ 137.55K Total Supply: $ 320.08M $ 320.08M $ 320.08M Circulating Supply: $ 213.55M $ 213.55M $ 213.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 206.18K $ 206.18K $ 206.18K All-Time High: $ 0.697399 $ 0.697399 $ 0.697399 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00064479 $ 0.00064479 $ 0.00064479 Learn more about Coinary (CYT) price

Coinary (CYT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coinary (CYT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CYT's tokenomics, explore CYT token's live price!

CYT Price Prediction Want to know where CYT might be heading? Our CYT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CYT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!