What is Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC)

Coinbase Wrapped LTC ("cbLTC") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Litecoin (LTC) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbLTC in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of LTC held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbLTC, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbLTC and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying LTC simply by depositing the cbLTC into their Coinbase accounts. cbLTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbLTC removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use Litecoin they already hold in new ways onchain. cbLTC is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their LTC as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbLTC are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.

