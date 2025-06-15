Coinbase Wrapped XRP Price (CBXRP)
The live price of Coinbase Wrapped XRP (CBXRP) today is 2.16 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.43M USD. CBXRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coinbase Wrapped XRP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Coinbase Wrapped XRP price change within the day is +1.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CBXRP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CBXRP price information.
During today, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped XRP to USD was $ +0.03146519.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped XRP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped XRP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Wrapped XRP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03146519
|+1.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinbase Wrapped XRP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.49%
+1.48%
-0.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinbase Wrapped XRP ("cbXRP") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Ripple (XRP) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbXRP in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of XRP held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbXRP, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbXRP and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying XRP simply by depositing the cbXRP into their Coinbase accounts. cbXRP is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbXRP removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use Ripple they already hold in new ways onchain. cbXRP is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their XRP as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbXRP are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
|1 CBXRP to VND
₫56,840.4
|1 CBXRP to AUD
A$3.3048
|1 CBXRP to GBP
￡1.5768
|1 CBXRP to EUR
€1.8576
|1 CBXRP to USD
$2.16
|1 CBXRP to MYR
RM9.1584
|1 CBXRP to TRY
₺85.0824
|1 CBXRP to JPY
¥311.2776
|1 CBXRP to RUB
₽172.3032
|1 CBXRP to INR
₹185.9976
|1 CBXRP to IDR
Rp35,409.8304
|1 CBXRP to KRW
₩2,950.8192
|1 CBXRP to PHP
₱121.1112
|1 CBXRP to EGP
￡E.107.3736
|1 CBXRP to BRL
R$11.9664
|1 CBXRP to CAD
C$2.916
|1 CBXRP to BDT
৳264.1464
|1 CBXRP to NGN
₦3,333.312
|1 CBXRP to UAH
₴89.1864
|1 CBXRP to VES
Bs216
|1 CBXRP to PKR
Rs611.1936
|1 CBXRP to KZT
₸1,108.8144
|1 CBXRP to THB
฿69.9408
|1 CBXRP to TWD
NT$63.8064
|1 CBXRP to AED
د.إ7.9272
|1 CBXRP to CHF
Fr1.7496
|1 CBXRP to HKD
HK$16.9344
|1 CBXRP to MAD
.د.م19.6776
|1 CBXRP to MXN
$40.9536