Coinbase Wrapped XRP ("cbXRP") is a token that is backed 1:1 by native Ripple (XRP) held by Coinbase, meaning that for all cbXRP in circulation, there is an equivalent amount of XRP held in a secure custody solution (including cold storage) provided by Coinbase. Wrapped assets, like cbXRP, are transferable tokens that are redeemable for the underlying asset. Coinbase customers can unwrap cbXRP and redeem a corresponding amount of the underlying XRP simply by depositing the cbXRP into their Coinbase accounts. cbXRP is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, giving customers the option to tap into DeFi and unlock financial utility. cbXRP removes a key point of friction by allowing customers to use Ripple they already hold in new ways onchain. cbXRP is built to be seamlessly compatible with DeFi applications, so users can now tap into novel DeFi use cases like providing their XRP as liquidity to DeFi protocols, using it as collateral to borrow other crypto assets, or spending it as a payment method. Wrapped assets like cbXRP are a mature concept in the crypto world, helping to bring more liquid assets onchain and facilitate an expansive financial ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase Wrapped XRP (CBXRP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CBXRP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CBXRP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.