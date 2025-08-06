CoinCollect Price (COLLECT)
CoinCollect (COLLECT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COLLECT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COLLECT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COLLECT price information.
During today, the price change of CoinCollect to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinCollect to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinCollect to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinCollect to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CoinCollect: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.24%
-0.23%
-5.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CoinCollect is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to facilitate passive income generation through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It enables users to engage in activities such as NFT minting, staking, and trading, supported by its utility token, $COLLECT. The platform focuses on providing tangible benefits through its ecosystem, including rewards and yield enhancement for NFT holders.
Understanding the tokenomics of CoinCollect (COLLECT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COLLECT token's extensive tokenomics now!
