Coinhound (CND) Tokenomics
Coinhound (CND) Information
What is the project about? Coinhound is a dApp and your digital companion in the decentralized world of Web 3.0 that scans, classifies and tracks blockchain data that can help anyone become smarter and more educated about blockchain.
What makes your project unique? Coinhound takes something boring and complicated as blockchain data and transforms it into fun and vibrant classifications. Our take on data is GameFi and keeps the user engaged as they learn and explore the decentralized world of Web3.
History of your project. We have been building Coinhound for the past 1 year and we believe we nailed it with the branding and concept. Our Beta will be live very soon.
What’s next for your project? We would like to disrupt the Web3 space with new and innovative ideas for the better. Blockchain is new and we believe there is a huge room for improvement and innovation.
What can your token be used for? Coinhound token ($CND) will be used to power all of our dApp functions and as our in-dApp currency. Anyone who wishes to use Coinhound would require our CND token.
Coinhound (CND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coinhound (CND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Coinhound (CND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coinhound (CND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CND's tokenomics, explore CND token's live price!
CND Price Prediction
Want to know where CND might be heading? Our CND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.