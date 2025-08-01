Coinshift USDC Price (CSUSDC)
Coinshift USDC (CSUSDC) is currently trading at 1.035 USD with a market cap of $ 1.53M USD. CSUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Coinshift USDC to USD was $ +0.0002769.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinshift USDC to USD was $ +0.0050179905.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinshift USDC to USD was $ +0.0104009220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinshift USDC to USD was $ +0.0148801157691288.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002769
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0050179905
|+0.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0104009220
|+1.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0148801157691288
|+1.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of Coinshift USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.03%
+0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coinshift is an onchain treasury management platform with $1B+ AUM, combining Payments, Accounting and Asset management. Backed by Tiger Global, Sequoia, and Consensys. Trusted by 300+ leading web3 organizations including Aave, Zapper, Gitcoin, Instadapp and Starknet. Coinshift recently launched its asset management products, csUSDL and csUSDC and is bootstrapping the liquidity with some of the biggest investors in the world, including Amber, Dialectic, Edge Capital, Re7, GSR and Nascent. We will offer csUSDL and csUSDC as a go to treasury asset for all our clients (1B+ in assets) and partner with other distribution partners.
