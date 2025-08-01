Cointel Price (COLS)
Cointel (COLS) is currently trading at 0.03817745 USD with a market cap of $ 15.28M USD. COLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COLS price information.
During today, the price change of Cointel to USD was $ -0.00079164214281894.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cointel to USD was $ +0.0037833967.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cointel to USD was $ +0.0048372967.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cointel to USD was $ +0.009619567486575368.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00079164214281894
|-2.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037833967
|+9.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0048372967
|+12.67%
|90 Days
|$ +0.009619567486575368
|+33.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cointel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-2.03%
-1.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Global Cryptocurrency Trading Analysis Platform. Helping you invest smarter.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cointel (COLS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COLS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COLS to VND
₫1,004.63959675
|1 COLS to AUD
A$0.0591750475
|1 COLS to GBP
￡0.0286330875
|1 COLS to EUR
€0.0332143815
|1 COLS to USD
$0.03817745
|1 COLS to MYR
RM0.1630177115
|1 COLS to TRY
₺1.552295117
|1 COLS to JPY
¥5.7266175
|1 COLS to ARS
ARS$52.369535263
|1 COLS to RUB
₽3.096191195
|1 COLS to INR
₹3.3348002575
|1 COLS to IDR
Rp625.859735928
|1 COLS to KRW
₩53.469809372
|1 COLS to PHP
₱2.2253635605
|1 COLS to EGP
￡E.1.853896972
|1 COLS to BRL
R$0.2134119455
|1 COLS to CAD
C$0.052684881
|1 COLS to BDT
৳4.664520841
|1 COLS to NGN
₦58.4645651555
|1 COLS to UAH
₴1.5916178905
|1 COLS to VES
Bs4.69582635
|1 COLS to CLP
$37.14665885
|1 COLS to PKR
Rs10.824070624
|1 COLS to KZT
₸20.7597519865
|1 COLS to THB
฿1.25222036
|1 COLS to TWD
NT$1.143796402
|1 COLS to AED
د.إ0.1401112415
|1 COLS to CHF
Fr0.0309237345
|1 COLS to HKD
HK$0.299311208
|1 COLS to MAD
.د.م0.348178344
|1 COLS to MXN
$0.720790256
|1 COLS to PLN
zł0.142783663
|1 COLS to RON
лв0.169507878
|1 COLS to SEK
kr0.3737572355
|1 COLS to BGN
лв0.0652834395
|1 COLS to HUF
Ft13.367452343
|1 COLS to CZK
Kč0.821578724
|1 COLS to KWD
د.ك0.0116822997
|1 COLS to ILS
₪0.1294215555