Cola Token Price (COLA)
Cola Token (COLA) is currently trading at 0.00200746 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COLA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COLA price information.
During today, the price change of Cola Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cola Token to USD was $ +0.0000472877.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cola Token to USD was $ +0.0000202351.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cola Token to USD was $ -0.000001262248008751.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000472877
|+2.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000202351
|+1.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000001262248008751
|-0.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cola Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.59%
+0.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Description: ColaFactory is a yield farming project built on PulseChain, incorporating intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. With a focus on maximizing returns for participants, ColaFactory provides an innovative approach to yield farming on the PulseChain network. Unique Features: What sets ColaFactory apart is its intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. Unlike traditional yield farming projects, ColaFactory implements advanced algorithms and strategies to optimize farming rewards and minimize risks. This intelligent approach enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of the farming process, giving participants a competitive edge in the market. Project History: ColaFactory was conceived by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a deep understanding of yield farming and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project started its development journey in [insert starting year] with the aim of revolutionizing the yield farming landscape. The team conducted extensive research, gathered insights from the community, and iterated on their ideas to create a truly innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The future of ColaFactory is filled with exciting prospects. The team is committed to continuously enhancing the platform by integrating new features and improving existing functionalities. They will focus on expanding partnerships, conducting thorough audits, and ensuring the security and reliability of the platform. Additionally, the team plans to explore cross-chain compatibility to enable users to leverage the benefits of other blockchain ecosystems. Token Utility: The native token of ColaFactory serves as the fuel for the ecosystem. It has multiple use cases within the platform, including: Governance: Token holders can participate in the decision-making process by voting on important proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Farming: Participants can stake their tokens to earn rewards or use them for yield farming, taking advantage of the intelligent
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cola Token (COLA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COLA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COLA to VND
₫52.8263099
|1 COLA to AUD
A$0.0030714138
|1 COLA to GBP
￡0.0014855204
|1 COLA to EUR
€0.001706341
|1 COLA to USD
$0.00200746
|1 COLA to MYR
RM0.0084915558
|1 COLA to TRY
₺0.0817638458
|1 COLA to JPY
¥0.29509662
|1 COLA to ARS
ARS$2.655367715
|1 COLA to RUB
₽0.1598138906
|1 COLA to INR
₹0.1756728246
|1 COLA to IDR
Rp32.3783825638
|1 COLA to KRW
₩2.7842667216
|1 COLA to PHP
₱0.11442522
|1 COLA to EGP
￡E.0.0965387514
|1 COLA to BRL
R$0.0109005078
|1 COLA to CAD
C$0.0027502202
|1 COLA to BDT
৳0.2435851964
|1 COLA to NGN
₦3.0742041694
|1 COLA to UAH
₴0.0829482472
|1 COLA to VES
Bs0.2609698
|1 COLA to CLP
$1.93920636
|1 COLA to PKR
Rs0.5689944624
|1 COLA to KZT
₸1.0833458636
|1 COLA to THB
฿0.0648811072
|1 COLA to TWD
NT$0.0599427556
|1 COLA to AED
د.إ0.0073673782
|1 COLA to CHF
Fr0.001605968
|1 COLA to HKD
HK$0.0157384864
|1 COLA to MAD
.د.م0.0181474384
|1 COLA to MXN
$0.0372785322
|1 COLA to PLN
zł0.0072870798
|1 COLA to RON
лв0.0087123764
|1 COLA to SEK
kr0.019171243
|1 COLA to BGN
лв0.0033524582
|1 COLA to HUF
Ft0.680027075
|1 COLA to CZK
Kč0.0419960632
|1 COLA to KWD
د.ك0.0006122753
|1 COLA to ILS
₪0.0068855878