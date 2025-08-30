Colle AI (COLLE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002559 $ 0.00002559 $ 0.00002559 24H Low $ 0.00011258 $ 0.00011258 $ 0.00011258 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002559$ 0.00002559 $ 0.00002559 24H High $ 0.00011258$ 0.00011258 $ 0.00011258 All Time High $ 0.144866$ 0.144866 $ 0.144866 Lowest Price $ 0.00002559$ 0.00002559 $ 0.00002559 Price Change (1H) -0.71% Price Change (1D) +12.72% Price Change (7D) -31.70% Price Change (7D) -31.70%

Colle AI (COLLE) real-time price is $0.0000722. Over the past 24 hours, COLLE traded between a low of $ 0.00002559 and a high of $ 0.00011258, showing active market volatility. COLLE's all-time high price is $ 0.144866, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002559.

In terms of short-term performance, COLLE has changed by -0.71% over the past hour, +12.72% over 24 hours, and -31.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Colle AI (COLLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 14,999,985,124.36615 14,999,985,124.36615 14,999,985,124.36615

The current Market Cap of Colle AI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COLLE is 0.00, with a total supply of 14999985124.36615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.