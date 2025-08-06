What is Collector Coin (AGS)

Cryptocurrency and collecting go hand-in-hand. In both, you are rewarded for holding. The Collector Coin is a cryptocurrency that is created for collectors. We believe Collector Coin will become the standard method to buy, sell and trade collectibles. In the collectible market, the most important thing is proving the authenticity and verifying ownership. Smart contracts on the blockchain give the ability to authenticate and prove ownership. The Collector Coin will help scale and bring transparency to the collectibles market. The estimated size of the global collectibles market is $370 billion.

Collector Coin (AGS) Resource Official Website

Collector Coin (AGS) Tokenomics

