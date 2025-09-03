More About CARDS

CARDS Price Info

CARDS Official Website

CARDS Tokenomics

CARDS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Collector Crypt Logo

Collector Crypt Price (CARDS)

Unlisted

1 CARDS to USD Live Price:

$0.082797
$0.082797$0.082797
+290.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Collector Crypt (CARDS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-03 10:25:09 (UTC+8)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02121763
$ 0.02121763$ 0.02121763
24H Low
$ 0.082662
$ 0.082662$ 0.082662
24H High

$ 0.02121763
$ 0.02121763$ 0.02121763

$ 0.082662
$ 0.082662$ 0.082662

$ 0.073211
$ 0.073211$ 0.073211

$ 0.02121763
$ 0.02121763$ 0.02121763

+30.55%

+313.79%

--

--

Collector Crypt (CARDS) real-time price is $0.087846. Over the past 24 hours, CARDS traded between a low of $ 0.02121763 and a high of $ 0.082662, showing active market volatility. CARDS's all-time high price is $ 0.073211, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02121763.

In terms of short-term performance, CARDS has changed by +30.55% over the past hour, +313.79% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Market Information

$ 31.96M
$ 31.96M$ 31.96M

--
----

$ 165.32M
$ 165.32M$ 165.32M

386.58M
386.58M 386.58M

1,999,999,999.999999
1,999,999,999.999999 1,999,999,999.999999

The current Market Cap of Collector Crypt is $ 31.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CARDS is 386.58M, with a total supply of 1999999999.999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 165.32M.

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Collector Crypt to USD was $ +0.066616.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Collector Crypt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Collector Crypt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Collector Crypt to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.066616+313.79%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Collector Crypt (CARDS)

Collector Crypt modernizes collectibles by tokenizing physical assets onto the blockchain. Vault your cards securely while trading RWA-backed tokens representing authenticated ownership. Smart contracts eliminate fraud, reduce fees, and enable instant settlements. Experience transparent, efficient collectible trading where physical authenticity meets digital accessibility, built for today's global collector community. Buy digital repacks from our gacha machine, $75m revenue and growing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Resource

Official Website

Collector Crypt Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Collector Crypt (CARDS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Collector Crypt (CARDS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Collector Crypt.

Check the Collector Crypt price prediction now!

CARDS to Local Currencies

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Collector Crypt (CARDS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARDS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Collector Crypt (CARDS)

How much is Collector Crypt (CARDS) worth today?
The live CARDS price in USD is 0.087846 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CARDS to USD price?
The current price of CARDS to USD is $ 0.087846. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Collector Crypt?
The market cap for CARDS is $ 31.96M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CARDS?
The circulating supply of CARDS is 386.58M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CARDS?
CARDS achieved an ATH price of 0.073211 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CARDS?
CARDS saw an ATL price of 0.02121763 USD.
What is the trading volume of CARDS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CARDS is -- USD.
Will CARDS go higher this year?
CARDS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CARDS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-03 10:25:09 (UTC+8)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-02 19:30:00Industry Updates
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.